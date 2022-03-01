Brokerages Expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) will report $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.31. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $6.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 17.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $77.90 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $56.35 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,013,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,347 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,888,000 after acquiring an additional 53,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,047,000 after acquiring an additional 51,921 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

