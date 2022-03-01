Brokerages Expect Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Itaú Unibanco’s earnings. Itaú Unibanco posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Itaú Unibanco.

ITUB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 34,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 115,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITUB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,732,059. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

