Brokerages Expect Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Itaú Unibanco’s earnings. Itaú Unibanco posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Itaú Unibanco.
ITUB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
Shares of ITUB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,732,059. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.71.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 3.92%.
Itaú Unibanco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.
