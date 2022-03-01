Brokerages Expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Invitation Homes reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.77.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,727,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $678,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.56%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

