Brokerages Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.05. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 13.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Franklin Covey by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 40,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,341. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $659.09 million, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.67. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

