Brokerages Expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.13 Million

Analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) to report $99.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.05 million. Corcept Therapeutics reported sales of $79.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year sales of $415.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $421.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $464.29 million, with estimates ranging from $443.67 million to $483.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of CORT stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,574. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

