Brokerages Anticipate Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) to report ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tricida’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.69). Tricida posted earnings per share of ($1.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($3.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tricida.

Get Tricida alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ TCDA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.59. 11,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,407. Tricida has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. The company has a market cap of $382.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Tricida news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 15,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $126,247.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $62,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,372 shares of company stock worth $286,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 36.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 24.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Tricida by 9.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 89,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Tricida in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tricida (TCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.