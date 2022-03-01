Brokerages Anticipate Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.20). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Theseus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Theseus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Theseus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of THRX opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $24.54.

In other Theseus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 8,500 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $89,335.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Clackson bought 2,600 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $25,376.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 153,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,502.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRX. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $11,311,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $9,657,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $9,022,000. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $7,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $6,761,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theseus Pharmaceuticals (THRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.