Brokerages Anticipate QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 67.84% and a negative net margin of 52.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QUIK shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on QuickLogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

QUIK stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.10. 31,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,457. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $60.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 720,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 76,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 85,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 10.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

