Brokerages Anticipate L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.09 billion. L3Harris Technologies reported sales of $4.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year sales of $17.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.51 billion to $17.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.17 billion to $19.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.91.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $252.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $182.24 and a twelve month high of $252.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,533 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,803 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $56,540,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

