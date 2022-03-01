Brokerages Anticipate GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. GreenSky posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GreenSky.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

