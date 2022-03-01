Brokerages Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $19.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the highest is $20.40 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $19.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $81.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.90 million to $84.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $86.80 million, with estimates ranging from $82.60 million to $90.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 34.28%.

CVCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 20,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

