Brokerages Anticipate 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) to post $8.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.67 billion. 3M reported sales of $8.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $36.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.87 billion to $36.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $37.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.30 billion to $37.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $186,687,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 44.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,968,000 after purchasing an additional 656,752 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 95.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,984,000 after purchasing an additional 574,988 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

