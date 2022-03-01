Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 291.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 132,914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 126,527 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

