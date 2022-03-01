BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
Several research firms have commented on BV. William Blair lowered shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
In related news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $86,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BV opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. BrightView has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.95 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BrightView Company Profile (Get Rating)
BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
