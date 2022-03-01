BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Position Reduced by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $1,571,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 46.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 35.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after buying an additional 90,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 77.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSIG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

In other news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 10,260,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $323,203,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock worth $350,343,107. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. Analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

