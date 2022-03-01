Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, an increase of 953.6% from the January 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BRDCY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.63. 85,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,455. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

