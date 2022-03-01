Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.65, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 950.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,018,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,387,000 after acquiring an additional 416,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,635 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 18.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,537,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 403,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $12,492,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

