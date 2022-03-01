BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $317.50

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 317.50 ($4.26) and last traded at GBX 317.50 ($4.26), with a volume of 68460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 338.50 ($4.54).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from GBX 600 ($8.05) to GBX 570 ($7.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 410.81.

The BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is a United States oil and natural gas royalty trust based in New York, New York.

