BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 700 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.39) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BP.B. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.37) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 380 ($5.10) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 630 ($8.45) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($6.10) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($8.05) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

BP.B opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.31) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 180.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12-month low of GBX 171 ($2.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

