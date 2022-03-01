BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the third quarter valued at $5,316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BP by 15.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,094,000 after buying an additional 258,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BP by 14.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after buying an additional 107,905 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BP by 38.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 158,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 44,201 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in BP by 6.3% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 563,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after buying an additional 33,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($8.05) to GBX 500 ($6.71) in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

BP stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.63. 851,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,004,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.85%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

