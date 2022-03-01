BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

BPMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.58 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

BPMP traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,581. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.10. BP Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. This is a boost from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 713,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 232,760 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,276,000. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 232,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $2,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

