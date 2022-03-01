BOX (BOX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect BOX to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BOX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44. BOX has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -80.03 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in BOX by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BOX by 16.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in BOX by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

