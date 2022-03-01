BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.150-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.90 billion-$16.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.47 billion.

BWA stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 211,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.90. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $40.17 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner (Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.