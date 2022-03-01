Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,900.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BKNG. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2,700.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,725.19.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG opened at $2,172.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,446.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,377.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.10. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,053.57 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 99.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.