BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DMF)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years.
Shares of DMF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 75,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,484. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.33. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
