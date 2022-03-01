BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 8,080 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $59.80 and a one year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.