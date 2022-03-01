BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 29,175 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,871,000 after purchasing an additional 438,637 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,762,000 after purchasing an additional 192,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,232,000 after purchasing an additional 167,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,724,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,224,000 after purchasing an additional 130,417 shares in the last quarter.

VOE opened at $145.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.81 and its 200-day moving average is $146.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

