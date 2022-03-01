BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Declares $0.85 Dividend

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.8515 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

BlueScope Steel stock opened at $68.90 on Tuesday. BlueScope Steel has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $90.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLSFY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BlueScope Steel in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BlueScope Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

