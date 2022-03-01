BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Short Interest Update

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the January 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $761,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 168,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlueRiver Acquisition by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in BlueRiver Acquisition by 488.5% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 115,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLUA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. 23,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,045. BlueRiver Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

