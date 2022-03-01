Blank Wallet Price Reaches $0.79 on Exchanges (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on popular exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $15.31 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 39% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043592 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.76 or 0.06660991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,572.51 or 1.00108207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00048083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002761 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

