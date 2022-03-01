BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,771 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 9.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $310.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.56. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

