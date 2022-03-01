BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in MyMD Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYMD opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84. MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals.

