BlackRock Inc. Purchases 10,045 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 151.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $510,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $312,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

