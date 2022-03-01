BlackRock Inc. Has $917,000 Stock Holdings in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $416.90 million, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

