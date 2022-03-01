BlackRock Inc. Acquires 5,581 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 83.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.08.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

