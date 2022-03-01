Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $3.29

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.29, but opened at $3.97. Bitfarms shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 78,972 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $770.22 million and a P/E ratio of -399.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter worth $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter worth $288,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter worth $51,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter worth $817,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

About Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

