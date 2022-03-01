Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $5.96. 1,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,954. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $22.22.

In related news, CFO Franco Valle acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 733,067 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

BMEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

