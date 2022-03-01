BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Issues Earnings Results

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.39. 10,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,936. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $951.97 million, a PE ratio of 235.02, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.70.

BLFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $27,755.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $464,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,702 shares of company stock worth $5,752,031. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 39,823 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

