Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $173,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $118.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.55.

In other news, insider Elyse Stock sold 21,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $2,312,235.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $3,589,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,209 shares of company stock worth $8,735,608. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

