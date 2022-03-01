Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Big Lots from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Big Lots from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $43.33.

Get Big Lots alerts:

NYSE BIG opened at $34.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.