BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.20) to GBX 2,300 ($30.86) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($29.32) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($29.52) to GBX 2,300 ($30.86) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,001.17.

NYSE:BHP traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $67.79. 3,760,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,536,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,821,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 75.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,025,000 after purchasing an additional 805,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

