Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY stock opened at $96.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.03. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.