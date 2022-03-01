BEST (BEST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BEST opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.35. BEST has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in BEST by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 108,574 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BEST by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 105,296 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BEST in the second quarter worth $39,000. 28.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

