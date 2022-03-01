Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berkeley Lights in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

BLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $7.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $517.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.52. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $65.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

