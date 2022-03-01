Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€3.25” Price Target for Air France-KLM (EPA:AF)

Berenberg Bank set a €3.25 ($3.65) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €4.40 ($4.94) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.66) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.83) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.04) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.88) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €3.41 ($3.83).

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at €3.95 ($4.44) on Monday. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($7.73) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($16.46). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.08.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

