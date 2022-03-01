Berenberg Bank Raises WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target to GBX 1,185

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,045 ($14.02) to GBX 1,185 ($15.90) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WPP. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.78) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.50) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,475 ($19.79) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.80) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,323.67 ($17.76).

WPP stock opened at GBX 1,057.50 ($14.19) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 863 ($11.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.52). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,159.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,070.90. The stock has a market cap of £12.10 billion and a PE ratio of 25.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 18.70 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 0.59%.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,033 ($13.86) per share, with a total value of £10,330 ($13,860.19).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

