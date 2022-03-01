Berenberg Bank Lowers BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target to GBX 450

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 475 ($6.37) to GBX 450 ($6.04) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BP from GBX 600 ($8.05) to GBX 500 ($6.71) in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,004,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $34.16.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BP will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BP by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,094,000 after buying an additional 258,408 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $4,043,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,005,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,669,000 after buying an additional 127,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BP by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About BP (Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.