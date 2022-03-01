Berenberg Bank Cuts Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Price Target to GBX 1,800

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,990 ($26.70) to GBX 1,800 ($24.15) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OCDGF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.48) to GBX 1,650 ($22.14) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,725.00.

Shares of Ocado Group stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.80. 3,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,307. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $31.23.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

