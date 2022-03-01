Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bentley Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,606. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley purchased 21,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Tobam bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSY. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.78.

Bentley Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

