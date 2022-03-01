Beacon Financial Group Sells 79 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,538 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock traded down $8.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,691,094. The stock has a market cap of $587.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.08.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 922,012 shares of company stock worth $289,545,670 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

